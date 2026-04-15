Former property appraiser Rick Singh aims for comeback in Orange County race

ORLANDO, Fla. — A once-controversial politician is back and running for office in Orange County.

Rick Singh announced on Tuesday his candidacy for Orange County Clerk of Court, marking his return to local politics.

Singh previously served as the Orange County Property Appraiser, a tenure marred by controversy.

The announcement follows a period where Singh faced accusations of misspending taxpayer dollars and making derogatory comments about women.

An audit in 2015 uncovered issues related to how money was spent during Singh’s time in office.

Orange County paid $682,000 in 2018 to settle a whistleblower lawsuit.

Singh left his position after losing his bid for reelection in 2021.

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