Orlando International Airport announces massive renovation project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is launching a renovation project costing hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade its primary terminals and airside facilities.

The upgrades will focus on Terminals A and B, as well as Airsides One and Three.

Airport officials designed the project to modernize infrastructure by replacing aging fixtures and significantly increasing parking capacity.

Renovations inside the terminals will include installing new flooring, lighting, and seating for passengers.

Restrooms at both terminals and airside areas will also be fully renovated as part of the facility-wide modernization effort.

The expansion of parking facilities is a major component of the airport’s plan.

Officials expect to add 8,000 new spaces to the current inventory to accommodate traveler needs alongside the terminal improvements.

Some projects are scheduled for completion by 2029. Other phases of the renovation plan are expected to extend into 2030.

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