Former Liberty High School employee accused of inappropriate contact with students

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was employed by Liberty High School in Osceola County was arrested on charges of attempted sexual battery of a minor.

Deputies took Justice Jones into custody when he returned to the school property a few days after his termination.

Jones had been fired from his position at Liberty High School a few days before his arrest.

Investigators were initially looking into an inappropriate conversation between Jones and one student.

During the investigation, authorities said they discovered that a second student also had an inappropriate conversation with Jones.

Authorities are urging anyone else who had inappropriate contact with Jones to come forward.

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