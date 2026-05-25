Florida overdose deaths decline as law enforcement targets drug dealers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida has observed a decline in drug overdose deaths, with significant reductions in opioid and fentanyl-related fatalities, according to a recent report from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

The report indicates that opioid deaths fell by 42% and fentanyl-related deaths decreased by 46% from January to June of last year.

This positive trend in Florida mirrors a broader national decrease in fatal drug overdoses, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC states that the number of fatal drug overdoses has dropped across the country over the past three years, including a 14% decline last year.

Florida Sen. Ashley Moody highlighted the role of law enforcement in achieving these reduced numbers.

“You have to have not just law enforcement efforts, in terms of interdiction or going after these poison peddlers. You have to make sure those addicted are not going to keep seeking out drugs,” Sen. Moody said.

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