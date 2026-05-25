Orphaned black bear cubs receive care at Brevard Zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo has welcomed its first three black bear cubs of the season.

These orphaned cubs, named Sammy, Scruffy and Grape, are receiving care at the zoo.

Care providers are working to equip them with survival skills for their eventual return to the wild.

The zoo provides critical care and training because the cubs lack a mother to teach them essential survival skills.

One of the cubs, Grape, was rescued earlier this year after being found without a mama bear in sight.

The zoo had previously highlighted Grape’s rescue to the public.

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