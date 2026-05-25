Memorial Day travelers face record gas prices in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida drivers are encountering the highest Memorial Day weekend pump prices in four years. The average gas price for regular unleaded fuel in Florida is $4.35 per gallon.

Despite these elevated costs, a record-breaking 2.7 million Floridians are traveling for the holiday weekend.

These prices are slightly lower than the recent peak of $4.43 per gallon. The high costs are due to limited global refining capacity and ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Fuel costs in Central Florida tend to be a bit lower than the statewide average, making it a friendly reminder of budget-friendly options.

Central Florida Gas Prices

Lake County reports the lowest prices in the region at $4.12 per gallon. Brevard County and Seminole County both have gas prices averaging $4.15 per gallon.

Orange County and Osceola County each show an average price of $4.16 per gallon.

Volusia County’s average gas price is $4.24 per gallon.

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