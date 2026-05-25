Orlando tops list of popular destinations for Memorial Day travelers

ORANDO, Fla. — AAA estimates that about 39.1 million travelers will be hitting the roads across the country this Memorial Day weekend, showing a small increase compared to last year.

Although the average gas price in Florida is $4.41 per gallon, about 2.7 million residents are traveling for the holiday. Orlando stands out as a popular domestic destination, attracting visitors to its theme parks, well-known landmarks, and cruises.

For those traveling by car, the worst time for driving this Monday is projected to be from noon to 5 p.m.

While overall traffic is expected to return to standard weekday patterns, areas around major theme parks are anticipated to remain busy.

AAA says driving remains the most popular mode of travel, accounting for 87% of all Memorial Day travelers. The rise in travel is partly because many people are considering the cost of gas.

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