Sanford honors fallen captain and celebrates America’s 250th birthday

SANFORD, Fla. — Community members in Sanford gathered this morning at Veterans Memorial Park for a Memorial Day observance that also included a celebration for America’s 250th birthday.

The event, which began shortly after 9 a.m., beautifully recounted the story of Captain Charles Mellon, who is proudly remembered as Seminole County’s first fallen captain.

Attendees discovered that Captain Mellon died in 1837 during the Second Seminole War at the Battle of Camp Monroe. His story became a key part of the Memorial Day activities in Sanford.

Dr. Deborah Bauer, executive director of the Seminole Cultural Arts Council, emphasized the significance of honoring fallen service members. “By remembering their whole story ... to make the ultimate sacrifice today,” Dr. Bauer said.

In addition to the formal memorial, everyone had the opportunity to explore historic military equipment. People gladly sampled delicious food and delighted in live music, creating a lively and memorable atmosphere.

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