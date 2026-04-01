Life-saving measures performed on child left in vehicle, Winter Haven police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Today, around 3:50 p.m., Winter Haven Police and Fire responded to a home on Ave. N NW in Winter Haven after an infant was left inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, WHPD and WHFD personnel promptly initiated life-saving procedures and transferred the child to the hospital. The child’s condition is currently unknown.

Officials have stated that further details will be provided once the investigation concludes.

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