Local

Life-saving measures performed on child left in vehicle, Winter Haven police say

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Police investigation (Nick Papantonis)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Today, around 3:50 p.m., Winter Haven Police and Fire responded to a home on Ave. N NW in Winter Haven after an infant was left inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, WHPD and WHFD personnel promptly initiated life-saving procedures and transferred the child to the hospital. The child’s condition is currently unknown.

Officials have stated that further details will be provided once the investigation concludes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read