NFL approves temporary relocation of Jaguars to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NFL has approved a proposal to relocate the Jacksonville Jaguars to Orlando for the 2027 season.

The vote between team owners took place Tuesday in Phoenix as the team seeks a temporary home during renovations to its permanent stadium.

The Jaguars’ EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville is undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation project expected to be completed by August 2028. Construction will significantly limit capacity in 2026, forcing the team to play the entire 2027 season elsewhere.

Already a tourism hub, the addition of an NFL franchise would bring fans of the Jaguars and opponents to inject money into the Orlando economy. Early estimates suggest the move could generate $160 million in economic impact for the Orlando area.

The Jaguars usually have eight regular-season home games, most or all of which are expected to be held in Orlando.

However, the team could still play as many as three home games internationally, including one already scheduled in London.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group