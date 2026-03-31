Small rain chances persist, no severe weather expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — Small rain chances will stay in the forecast for the next few days. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected.

The Artemis launch will continue to be a huge focus in weather. We are tracking potential for clouds and wind. Those tend to be big factors with these launches.

As of now, the weather is 80% favorable for the launch time. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph, which is not enough to call off the launch, but the cloud cover could shut things down depending on the conditions after 6:00 p.m.

Most of the rain chances for Wednesday will be in the first half of the day along the coast and inland during the afternoon.

Easter weekend will feature some isolated to scattered thunderstorms each afternoon.

Easter morning is looking fantastic throughout all of central Florida.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s until the beginning of next week.

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