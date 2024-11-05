Election Day forecast: Warm and breezy with lower rain chances in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can look forward to a nice forecast as they head to the polls on Election Day.

Our area will be warm and breezy overall, with a mix of clouds and sun.

There is a low chance of some fast-moving spotty showers.

Read: Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean, expected to reach hurricane force strength

Rain chances will stick around through Thursday before dropping off on Friday and through the weekend.

Anyone planning to head to the coast should use extra caution due to the rip current risk remaining high.

Read: FWC officials: Be on the lookout for manatees as the head to warmer water

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:





©2024 Cox Media Group