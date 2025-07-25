Stephan Sterns begins life sentence for raping, killing Madeline Soto

ORLANDO, Fla. — State records show Stephan Sterns has begun his life sentence. And with that comes a new mug shot.

The Florida Department of Corrections show that Sterns, 39, is in the Central Florida Reception Center.

Prosecutors say Sterns killed his girlfriend’s daughter, 13-year-old Madeline Soto, in February 2024. They allege he raped her repeatedly before her death.

On Monday, Sterns pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to the sex crimes and no contest to murder. The plea came one day before he was going to face a jury in the sex crimes trial.

The plea carries 21 concurrent life sentences.

