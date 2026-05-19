Holly Hill Elementary to accommodate Riverview Learning Center students

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Unused space on Holly Hill Elementary’s, campus could soon be filled by alternative school students from Riverview Learning Center, a school for kids with behavioral issues.

“They’re older kids combined with younger kids and with all the crime and everything going on you never know what could happen,and ” said parent Dasya.

“You’re putting kids that have been exposed to different types of elements and things with kids that haven’t been,” said parent Latrice.

A school district spokesperson said the students in the alternative program would have no interaction with the elementary school, but parents say it’s still too close for comfort.

“Kids coming, going, dropping off, breakfast, lunch, so you’re telling me you’re going to keep them separated all day in one building. That’s impossible,” said Latrice.

Riverview relocated from Daytona Beach to Ormond Beach in 2024, and district leaders want this move to be permanent.

“Those people complained, complained, complained and now they’re just pushing it off to the next city and I don’t feel like that’s fair,” said Latrice.

A spokesperson said it’s all part of a rebrand and that “The district is committed to campus upgrades over the next two years. Students in this program need stability and predictability. Holly hill is where we are building that foundation, and we intend to stay.”

It costs 3 million dollars a year to operate Riverview at its current location. It’s not clear how much the district will save by moving.

There’s a community meeting on campus this Thursday night at 530.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group