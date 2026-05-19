Channel 9 Sports Director Alex Walker goes 1-on-1 with Florida head football coach Jon Sumrall

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV hosted Florida head football coach Jon Sumrall at the Channel 9 studios for a one-on-one conversation with Sports Director Alex Walker.

They spoke about his first six months on the job, expectations for year one and much more.

Sumrall makes his debut as Florida head coach on September 5 at The Swamp against Florida Atlantic. He will make his SEC head coaching debut on September 19 at Auburn.

Here is part two of Alex’s conversation with Sumrall.

Part 2: Conversation with Florida head football coach Jon Sumrall Channel 9 Sports Director Alex Walker continues his 1-on-1 interview with the Gators head man.

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