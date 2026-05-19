Orange County approves major pay raises for firefighters, public safety workers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders approved a new collective bargaining agreement for nearly 1,500 public safety workers.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and the Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement between the county and the Orange County Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 2057.

Jerry Demings Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings speaks at a meeting in October 2025. (Orange County)

The three-year agreement covers fiscal years 2024-25 through 2026-27.

The contract applies to firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, dispatchers, plans examiners and fire inspectors.

“This agreement reflects our deep appreciation for the dedicated men and women who serve our community every day under demanding and often dangerous conditions,” Demings said.

County leaders said the agreement includes substantial pay increases aimed at improving recruitment and retention within Orange County Fire Rescue.

Under the approved contract, starting salaries for firefighters will increase from $47,258 to $59,072. After completing the department’s 10-week orientation program, pay will increase to $62,025.

County officials said that represents an overall increase of about 31%.

Starting salaries for firefighter/paramedics will increase from $57,011 to $70,959. After completing the orientation program, pay will increase to $73,909.

Officials said that represents an overall increase of about 30%.

Employees covered by the agreement will also continue receiving annual 5% salary step increases.

The agreement also moves union employees from the county’s current medical plan to a dedicated employee health insurance trust.

County funding will support the union-managed healthcare plan, which is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

County leaders said the agreement is intended to strengthen workforce stability and help Orange County remain competitive as the region continues to grow.

“By making strategic investments in our emergency personnel, Orange County is strengthening public safety, enhancing workforce stability, and ensuring we continue to deliver the highest level of service to our residents and visitors,” Demings said.

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