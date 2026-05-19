Orange County

Child hospitalized after vehicle collision in Orlando

Vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a child in Orlando causes major traffic delays. Child transported to hospital, investigation underway.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Marked road Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian and a child were involved in a vehicle collision on N Powers Dr in Orlando, causing major traffic delays and a road blockade, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Rescue.

The incident, which occurred on May 19, resulted in the child being transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Stay with Channel 9 as we continue to provide updates on this developing story.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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