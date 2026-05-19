Child hospitalized after vehicle collision in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian and a child were involved in a vehicle collision on N Powers Dr in Orlando, causing major traffic delays and a road blockade, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Rescue.

The incident, which occurred on May 19, resulted in the child being transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Stay with Channel 9 as we continue to provide updates on this developing story.

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