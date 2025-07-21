Stephan Sterns pleads guilty to raping Madeline Soto, no contest to murder

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The man accused of raping 13-year-old Madeline Soto has pleaded guilty.

Monday’s plea deal was approved by the court one day before Stephan Sterns’ sex crimes trial was scheduled to begin. The plea covers the sex crimes and the murder charge, which would have been handled in a separate trial.

Sterns pleaded guilty to sex crimes and no contest to murder.

The judge accepted both pleas.

Prosecutors say Sterns repeatedly raped Madeline, then killed her.

Sterns, who was dating Madeline’s mother, faced 60 counts related to alleged videos and photos of him sexually abusing Soto. The evidence was found on Sterns’ phone shortly after she went missing.

Investigators said he was arrested after the files were discovered, and he became the primary suspect in her murder when her body was found.

The defense unsuccessfully tried several times to appeal the case and exclude certain evidence.

Some of Madeline’s relatives are reportedly in favor of Sterns accepting a plea deal, which had been under negotiation since last week.

