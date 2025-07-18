Sources: Plea deal being discussed for Stephan Sterns over Madeline Soto’s rape, murder

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Stephan Sterns’ sex crime trial is set to begin on Tuesday, but sources confirm a plea deal is now being discussed and could happen before then.

That would mean life in prison for Sterns on those sexual battery and possession of child pornography charges.

The plea deal would cover those and the murder charge, which would be handled in a separate trial.

Sources say the plea discussions have been underway for days, and that at least some relatives of Madeline Soto would be on board.

The state would also have to agree to not take the case to trial.

Sterns is accused of raping and killing the 13-year-old, whose mother was Sterns’ girlfriend.

Going to trial could mean the death penalty for Sterns.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group