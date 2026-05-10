Barbie’s inspiring journey celebrated with new set of commemorative stamps

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service has exciting news- They’re releasing a new set of Barbie commemorative stamps that will beautifully showcase Barbie dolls through the years, highlighting 10 iconic careers.

It’s a fantastic way to honor Barbie’s inspiring journey and her influence over the years. The official release is set for July 11, during the National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention in Austin, Texas.

Barbie to be featured in new USPS stamp collection celebrating iconic careers (USPS)

The new collection celebrates Barbie, created by Mattel Inc. in 1959 as “The Original Teenage Fashion Model.” For over 65 years, the best-selling doll has been a childhood staple, representing more than 250 careers and limitless possibilities for children.

The stamps are issued as Forever stamps, which means they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price. Barbie has inspired fans to imagine themselves in various roles, from surgeon to astronaut, paleontologist to soccer player, sign language teacher to music star.

Kessler said the team approached the project “with a spirit of fun.” She noted that bright, energetic shades, predominantly the famous “Barbie Pink,” were used to evoke a feeling of joy. While these designs are preliminary, they may change before the final release.

Customers can buy stamps and philatelic products via The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, through USA Philatelic mail orders, or at select Post Office locations nationwide.

Officially licensed stamp products can be purchased on the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

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