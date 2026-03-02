Two teens charged with murder in Leesburg park shooting

LEESBURG, Fla. — Two 17-year-olds are now facing murder charges, three months after an 18-year-old was shot and killed inside his mother’s car at a Leesburg park, police said.

D’Yuntre Wright will face a 2nd degree murder charge, while James Fenderson IV will face 3rd degree murder and principal to murder charges, investigators confirmed Monday.

Investigators say Fenderson arranged a meeting with Juan Gomez in Berry Park. Gomez, an aspiring rapper, was a friend of Fenderson’s, who was active in the local rap scene.

Witnesses said they heard a gunshot from the car, then saw three young people flee the scene. Investigators said security camera footage showed Fenderson carrying Gomez’s backpack.

Police said more information about the motive for the shooting would be released Monday afternoon.

The third person seen by witnesses and cameras is not being charged. Outside of court filings, investigators have refused to acknowledge their existence. It’s not clear if that person is cooperating with officers.

Fenderson was captured in January, while Wright was arrested in February.

Investigators said both Fenderson and Wright had extensive criminal histories as juveniles, including weapons and battery offenses. Court records showed Fenderson had just been released from custody days before the shooting.

