Clermont woman whose house was destroyed by excavator is missing

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the woman whose home was destroyed by an excavator is missing.

Deputies are looking for 45-year-old Nicole Griner. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and around 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with her boyfriend, 33-year-old Nickolis Dewitt.

They were last seen Thursday in an olive green pickup truck with a diesel engine, but there is no known model, tag number or direction of travel.

It is not confirmed if they are still in that vehicle.

Deputies say Griner’s home in Pine Island area was ripped apart by an excavator overnight, and her vehicle was destroyed too. A message was scrawled on the side of the home, saying she messed with the “wrong girl.”

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at tips@lcso.org or 352-343-2101.

