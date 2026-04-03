Winter Park man wins $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that a Winter Park man has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

Jatin Kaushik, 26, claimed a $1 million prize from the $25,000,000 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office on Dec. 8.

The Florida Lottery said Kaushik chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $638,100.00.

Kaushik purchased his winning ticket from Charge Up 69, located at 7235 University Boulevard in Winter Park.

The $50 Scratch-Off game, $25,000,000 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER, offers two top prizes of $25 million and 60 prizes of $1 million. In total, the game features over $1.2 billion in cash prizes, with overall odds of winning at 1-in-4.09.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group