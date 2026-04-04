ORLANDO, Fla. — A new residential development has been proposed for a 6.6-acre site at 815 Herndon Avenue in Orlando, near the struggling Orlando Fashion Square Mall.

The project calls for a five-story building with 378 multifamily units and an integrated parking garage.

The property is located just north of East Colonial Drive Orlando corridor, in an area that has seen interest from developers despite ongoing retail decline nearby.

You can see the preliminary rendering below:

New Apartment development proposed next to struggling Fashion Square Mall in Orlando A new residential development has been proposed for a 6.6-acre site at 815 Herndon Avenue in Orlando, near Orlando Fashion Square Mall.

This comes just after the Premiere Cinema 14, which had been serving the Orlando area for 22 years as a staple of the mall, announced its closure.

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