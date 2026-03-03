Local

Premiere Cinema 14 at Orlando Fashion Square to close permanently

Premiere Cinema 14 has announced that its Orlando Fashion Square location will close permanently in March.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Premiere Cinema 14 has announced that its Orlando Fashion Square location will close permanently on March 12.

The cinema has been serving the Orlando area for 22 years as a tenant at the mall on East Colonial Drive. Its closure is part of a larger transition for Orlando Fashion Square, as the property moves ahead with its future plans for the site.

The theater management released a statement expressing gratitude to the local community and loyal movie fans, highlighting the significance of their support during their time at the mall.

“We are incredibly grateful for the years of support from our guests and the community,” Premiere Cinema 14 management said. “Thank you for sharing your love of movies with us, it has truly been our pleasure to serve you.”

