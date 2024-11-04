Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean, expected to reach hurricane force strength

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 18 has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Rafael, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Rafael has formed south of Jamaica and is expected to become a dangerous hurricane as it moves through the Northwest Caribbean and into the southern Gulf of Mexico later this week.

High pressure near Florida will keep the storm west of central Florida, but we have yet another tropical system headed into the Gulf.

Big impacts from Rafael are expected over the Cayman Islands and western Cuba, possibly including Havana.

The National Hurricane Center has now issued a Hurricane Warning for the Cayman Islands.

A hurricane watch was also issued for parts of Cuba, and a tropical storm warning was issued for Jamaica.

