Home nurse arrested for abusing a disabled patient

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The St. Cloud police arrested a home nurse for abusing an 18-year-old disabled patient May 7, 2025.

24-year-old Nia Ayers was caught on tape repeatedly taping the victim’s mouth shut and then ripping the tape off, holding a washcloth to cover the girl’s mouth, and shaking the nonverbal patient’s BiPAP breathing machine while the device was connected to the patient’s nose.

The victim’s mother noticed cuts and scrapes on her daughter’s face, which made her check the camera footage and contact the police.

SCPD got an arrest warrant and Ayers turned herself in to St. Cloud Police late Wednesday night.

She was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Department of Corrections Thursday morning.

