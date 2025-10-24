Central Florida man pleads not guilty to starting most destructive fire in LA history

LOS ANGELES — The Melbourne man accused of starting the deadly Pacific Palisades Fire in January has pleaded not guilty in a California courtroom.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, was arrested in Melbourne earlier this month. He faces federal charges of faces one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, timber set afire, and destruction of property by means of fire.

If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

Rinderknecht was kept in the Seminole County jail until he was extradited. He was moved to Oklahoma Wednesday and finally arrived in Los Angeles Thursday before his hearing.

His trial is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Twelve people died after Palisades Fire spread, and more than 17,000 buildings and homes were destroyed. The fire essential leveled the neighborhood and ranks as the most destructive fire in the area’s history.

Prosecutors say Rinderknecht started the fire on New Year’s Day, then watched it spread and firefighter rush to try to stop it.

He was working as an Uber driver in the Palisades area at the time of the fire, later moving back to Melbourne after investigators already questioned him.

As investigators built their case against him, a call about a disturbance came in on Sept 19, where he told family he would “burn the house down.”

Prosecutors say that on Sept 25, his father called and was concerned after he he found a gun in the 29-year old’s room and Rinderknecht allegedly said he would use the gun on his brother-in-law in self-defense. Testimony at the hearing said he kept the gun in a stuffed bear in the garage, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned he had a second gun.

Prosecutors say his family wanted him to leave and offered him $15,000, but he refused. The family said they were afraid of him, so they moved out instead.

Rinderknecht was arrested on Oct. 7 after a ruse call saying he could get some of his stuff from law enforcement, then agents arrested him at a traffic stop.

