Florida man indicted by grand jury over deadly California fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal grand jury has indicted Jonathan Rinderknecht in connection with a deadly fire in California that killed 12 people.

Rinderknecht, 29, faces multiple charges, including property destruction by fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire.

If convicted on all charges, Rinderknecht could face up to 45 years in prison.

The indictment marks a significant development in the case, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic fire.

