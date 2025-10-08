‘It’s really upsetting’: Neighbors shocked at Melbourne man’s arrest over massive Palisades Fire

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne man appeared in federal court Wednesday, one day after being arrested on accusations he started the Palisades Fire around Los Angeles that killed 12 peoples and destroyed more than 6,000 buildings.

Federal investigators say Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, was working as an Uber driver in the area but returned to his former homestead in Melbourne after the fire started on Jan. 1.

While it’s not yet clear how long he’s been back in Melbourne, speeding tickets indicate he’s been there at least since August.

His neighbors say they saw several members of law enforcement at his home on Alligator Flag Circle last week. WFTV has not yet heard confirmed what they were doing at his home.

Neighbors say they never would have imagined that officers were investigating the Palisades Fire.

“It’s really upsetting, something that disastrous that impacted that many people, that impacted the environment, and it was my neighbor. I just hope his family is doing OK. Justice is served,” said Mya Merosier.

Rinderknecht was born in Indiana and sometime after moved to Brevard County. He registered as a voter in Brevard in 2016 at the age of 20.

His voter registration tied back to an address on Del Mar Circle.

No one was home there or the home on Alligator Flag Circle on Wednesday.

The Del Mar Circle property is tied to two other people with the same last name.

