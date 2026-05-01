Volusia County deputy returns to training academy after being shot

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputy José Rivera of Volusia County has resumed his duties at the Volusia Sheriff’s Office training academy, over a month after being shot during a response to a call in Deltona.

READ: ‘Divine intervention’: Volusia County deputy shot while responding to call in Deltona neighborhood

The shooting occurred in March when Rivera was summoned to a residence regarding an incident that escalated to gunfire.

Body camera footage from the scene shows Luis Diaz Polanco leaving a home and pointing a firearm directly at Rivera. A few moments later, Rivera was hit multiple times.

Investigators say one of the bullets hit Rivera’s body-worn camera, which likely helped prevent a more serious injury.

Rivera has been recovering since the shooting and is now back at the agency’s training academy as he continues his recovery process.

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