Harris Rosen Foundation awards 45 college scholarships to Central Florida seniors

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Harris Rosen Foundation recently awarded college scholarships to 45 local high school seniors in Central Florida.

These scholarships benefit 17 students from Dr. Phillips High School and 28 from Jones High School.

“That’s always been my main goal—providing for my family. I have a mother who is incredibly supportive. If you had been there when I received this award, you could see how much love she has,” one of the lucky students told Channel 9.

Each scholarship covers tuition, housing and textbooks for four years.

These awards are designed to give students a meaningful boost as they get ready for college.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group