Sea turtle nesting season begins in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sea turtle nesting season has officially begun in Volusia County and will run through October, bringing a reminder for beachgoers to take extra care when visiting the shoreline.

During this time, protected sea turtles come ashore to lay their eggs, and later in the season, hatchlings emerge and make their way toward the ocean. Wildlife officials stress that even small disturbances can impact their survival.

Visitors are being asked not to touch sea turtles or disturb nests under any circumstances.

To help protect nesting sites and hatchlings, beachgoers should follow several key guidelines:

Keep all lights off the beach at night, as artificial light can disorient hatchlings

Fill in any holes dug in the sand before leaving

Flatten sandcastles and other structures

Remove all beach equipment when departing

These steps help ensure hatchlings are able to safely navigate from their nests to the ocean without obstacles or confusion.

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