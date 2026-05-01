Local

Sea turtle nesting season begins in Volusia County

Beachgoers urged to follow lighting rules and protect nests as hatchlings begin emerging along Volusia County beaches

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sea turtle nesting season has officially begun in Volusia County and will run through October, bringing a reminder for beachgoers to take extra care when visiting the shoreline.

During this time, protected sea turtles come ashore to lay their eggs, and later in the season, hatchlings emerge and make their way toward the ocean. Wildlife officials stress that even small disturbances can impact their survival.

Visitors are being asked not to touch sea turtles or disturb nests under any circumstances.

To help protect nesting sites and hatchlings, beachgoers should follow several key guidelines:

  • Keep all lights off the beach at night, as artificial light can disorient hatchlings
  • Fill in any holes dug in the sand before leaving
  • Flatten sandcastles and other structures
  • Remove all beach equipment when departing

These steps help ensure hatchlings are able to safely navigate from their nests to the ocean without obstacles or confusion.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read