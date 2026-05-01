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Bomb threat prompts code red lockdown at Westport High School

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Ocala Police
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — Westport High School in Ocala is under code red lockdown after an anonymous bomb threat to the school, according to the Ocala Police Department.

In a Facebook post, Ocala PD is on the scene and is conducting a search of the campus.

Officers are asking those near the school to avoid the area while they’re working.

Students will be cleared to release once the scene is cleared.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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