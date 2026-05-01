Florida Lottery launches instant cash prize promotion for midday play

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery has launched a new month-long promotion giving players a chance to win instant cash prizes during midday play.

According to the Florida Lottery, the PICK Daily Games Midday Promotion runs from May 1 through May 31, offering players the opportunity to receive $5 cash prize coupons with qualifying purchases.

Officials said anyone who buys a PICK Daily Games ticket of $1 or more between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. could instantly win. The prizes are distributed through coupons that automatically print with select qualifying tickets.

In total, the Lottery said $1 million in instant-win prizes will be awarded statewide through 200,000 $5 coupons.

Coupons must be redeemed by July 30, 2026, and tickets purchased as part of a GROUPER play are not eligible for the promotion.

The Florida Lottery said the promotion is designed to add excitement and value to morning and midday gameplay throughout the month of May.

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