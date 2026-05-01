Second sloth at Central Florida Zoo in critical condition after Sloth World rescue

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Another sloth being treated at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is now in critical condition, weeks after the facility took in a group of animals connected to the “Sloth World” case.

Zoo officials reported that Habanero, an adult female sloth, started to decline late yesterday after initially showing signs of recovery. When the sloths first arrived, many were in serious condition and needed intensive care. However, staff mentioned that some, including Habanero, had stabilized and were eating and drinking again.

Recently, animal care teams observed Habanero becoming more lethargic. Authorities mentioned that, similar to many animals, sloths can hide symptoms until their health worsens.

The zoo’s veterinary team is continuing treatment and closely monitoring her condition.

The update follows the recent death of another sloth from the same group. Bandit, one of 13 sloths admitted to the zoo, passed away after arriving in critical condition with several health problems, such as dehydration and gastrointestinal issues. Despite receiving extensive medical treatment, the staff decided to euthanize him.

The remaining sloths continue to receive ongoing treatment, with zoo officials emphasizing that recovery will take time and that the early stages of care are especially delicate.

The zoo is also asking for public donations to help support ongoing care and recovery efforts.

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