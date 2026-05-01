Baby boom at Disney World: endangered giraffe calf, other animals born this spring

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Spring has brought a wave of new life to Walt Disney World, including the birth of an endangered Masai giraffe calf and several other baby animals across the resort.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a female Masai giraffe calf was recently born, weighing about 120 pounds and standing nearly six feet tall. The calf is currently bonding backstage with her mother, Willow, under the care of Disney’s animal team.

Animal keepers say the calf is already growing and exploring. “She’s already had her first checkup and is doing great, so mom is happily in charge,” said Bri, an animal keeper. “Right now, she’s rarely far from her side, following her around the barn, exploring her surroundings and learning something new every day.”

Masai giraffes are classified as endangered, with about 30,000 remaining worldwide. Disney works with conservation experts through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan to support the population.

Guests may be able to spot the calf on Kilimanjaro Safaris later this summer as she joins the herd.

More baby animals have also arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. A male nyala calf named Parker is settling in, while red river hog piglets Mason, Cooper, Phillip and Demi are beginning to explore their habitat with their mothers.

Another notable arrival is Mabel, the first Ankole calf born at Walt Disney World in more than 20 years.

For now, the animals remain backstage as they grow stronger, but they are expected to make their debut on the savannas later this summer.

Disney says these births highlight its ongoing conservation efforts through the Disney Conservation Fund, which has contributed more than $141 million to wildlife and environmental programs since 1995.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group