Seminole County’s Oviedo Tax Collector’s Office closes until further notice

OVIEDO, Fla. — Seminole County residents in Oviedo will have to use a different Tax Collector’s Office, as the Oviedo location will be closed until further notice.

According to county officials, the Oviedo location at 1490 Swanson Dr Ste 100, Oviedo, FL 32765 will close after today, May 1, 2026, and remain closed until further notice.

All other Seminole County Tax Collector locations will remain open.

A list of the other locations can be found here.

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