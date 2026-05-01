Blue Man Group opens new show at ICON Park in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Blue Man Group has officially returned to Central Florida with a brand-new resident show now open at ICON Park.

The high-energy, multi-sensory production debuted on Friday, inside the newly built Blue Man Theater, featuring a mix of classic acts and new material created specifically for the Orlando audience.

Known for blending music, movement and technology, the iconic blue trio delivers an interactive experience filled with rhythm, humor and visual effects designed to engage guests of all ages.

The Orlando show continues Blue Man Group’s legacy of experimental performance, combining musical innovation and spontaneous comedy that has drawn millions of fans worldwide.

Show schedules and ticket information are available through the Blue Man Group website.

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