Melbourne Airport briefly evacuated after bomb threat

Melbourne, Fla. — Melbourne Airport briefly shut down early Wednesday morning after a reported bomb threat.

At around 4:19 a.m., Melbourne Police dispatch received a call from a man who reported that devices had been placed inside the airport roughly 40 minutes earlier. The caller did not specify a particular location within the facility.

After the report, the Melbourne Airport Authority Police Department performed a threat assessment and decided to evacuate and temporarily shut down the terminal as a precaution.

Officers conducted a search of the airport, covering the terminal, ramp areas, and aircraft at gates. No devices were found during the investigation.

Airport operations resumed, and the terminal reopened around 6:30 a.m., allowing normal activity to continue after the closure.

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