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Melbourne Airport briefly evacuated after bomb threat

Authorities say terminal was cleared as a precaution after early morning threat call; no devices were found during security sweep

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Melbourne Orlando International Airport is gearing up for major growth. (WFTV staff)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Melbourne, Fla. — Melbourne Airport briefly shut down early Wednesday morning after a reported bomb threat.

At around 4:19 a.m., Melbourne Police dispatch received a call from a man who reported that devices had been placed inside the airport roughly 40 minutes earlier. The caller did not specify a particular location within the facility.

After the report, the Melbourne Airport Authority Police Department performed a threat assessment and decided to evacuate and temporarily shut down the terminal as a precaution.

Officers conducted a search of the airport, covering the terminal, ramp areas, and aircraft at gates. No devices were found during the investigation.

Airport operations resumed, and the terminal reopened around 6:30 a.m., allowing normal activity to continue after the closure.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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