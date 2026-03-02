Volusia County deputy shot while responding to call in Deltona neighborhood, sheriff confirms

DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot in the leg and shoulder Monday evening while investigating a battery call at a Deltona home.

The deputy remained conscious and alert following the shooting at 2684 Candler Drive.

The shooting occurred as the deputy was responding to the reported battery.

Following the incident, the deputy was transported for medical treatment, remaining conscious and in stable condition to communicate with responders.

