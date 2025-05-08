Seminole County pastor arrested, charged with sexual battery of underage girl, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford pastor had been arrested following allegations of inappropriate conduct, and sexually touching and assaulting two underage females.

Yersson David Solarte Basto, 34, is charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

On April 10. police received a report of an inappropriate relationship between Solarte and two juvenile victims.

According to a news release, investigators learned that Solarte “did create or attempt to create an inappropriate relationship with the victims, did inappropriately touch the victims, and sexually assaulted one of the victims.”

During the investigation, it was revealed that the incidents occurred at Ipul Pentecostal Church in Sanford, where Solarte was the Pastor and both victims were members.

Police said that following the allegations, Solarte was removed from his role as Pastor and a warrant was issued for Solarte’s arrest.

Sanford Police Investigators coordinated with local and out-of-state agencies to arrest Solarte, who was believed to be out of state on a family trip.

On May 7, Solarte was arrested by the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia and will be transported back to John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

“People like this are a special class of criminal who use their position of trust to prey on innocent victims. Solarte is now behind bars where he belongs,” said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith. “We pray there aren’t any additional people who have been victimized by this man. If anyone has information about these crimes or other victims, come forward and help protect our children.”

Due to Solarte’s position as a Pastor, Sanford police believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward yet.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents to contact the Sanford Police Department.

