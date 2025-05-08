Ocala police say bank robbery results in vehicle chase, officer-involved shooting

OCALA, Fla. — An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway in Ocala.

Ocala police say Thursday’s events started with a robbery at the TD Bank on SE 17th Street.

Police say there was then a vehicle chase until the suspects’ vehicle rolled into a retention pond near the 4400 block of SE Maricamp Road.

The department states there was also an officer-involved shooting. Police have not yet said who fried the shots but said no officers were injured and multiple suspects are in custody.

Police aid they will release more information soon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating thr officer-involved shooting.

