Orlando Science Center’s Science Night Live returns with illusions and games

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Science Center’s adults-only Science Night Live event returns Saturday, May 30.

The event will run from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and is open to guests ages 18 and up.

This month’s Science Night Live will include optical illusions, board games, trivia, guest speakers, art displays, exhibits, telescope viewing, food and drinks.

Tickets are $25 for non-members and $5 for Orlando Science Center members.

Event highlights

Guests can explore “PHENOMENA,” a new exhibit focused on the science behind optical illusions. The exhibit includes mirror mazes, zero-gravity rooms and other hands-on displays designed to show how perception can be fooled.

The event will also feature “Memories of Water in Fusion,” an augmented reality art gallery presented by Arts4All Florida. Guests can use their smartphones to scan QR codes and see the artwork come to life through movement, animation, sound and song.

Artist and engineer Austin Lubetkin will give a guest presentation called “Color, Code and Brainwaves” at 8:30 p.m. in the Digital Adventure Theater. The presentation will focus on accessible brainwave-based technologies, synesthesia, disability and invention.

Science Night Live will also include tabletop games designed by local creators, including “Waddle Waddle,” “Wonderland’s War,” “Sky 5″ and “One of Us Must Die!”

Guests can also attend game design presentations at 9:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. in the Founders Room.

Trivia Master Curtis Earth will host an interactive quiz game inspired by the “PHENOMENA” exhibit at 8:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. in 4Roots Café.

Weather permitting, guests can also view the night sky from the FINFROCK Terrace with members of the Central Florida Astronomical Society.

Food stations and cash bars will be available throughout the building.

Orlando Science Center said tickets include access to activities, exhibits, speakers and shows.

Limited free parking is available in the Orlando Science Center garage. Limited curbside parking is also available on North Mills Avenue.

More information is available through Orlando Science Center.

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