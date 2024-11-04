At 11 a.m.: State Attorney to give update on mass shooting in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement officials are planning to give an update Monday on the deadly Halloween mass shooting in downtown Orlando.

State Attorney Andrew Bain is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. from the State Attorney’s Office in Orlando.

Officials said the update is related to the mass shooting that happened early Friday in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Police said two people have died and 7 others were hurt as a gunman opened fire during Halloween celebrations.

17-year-old Jaylen Edgar is accused of shooting and faces two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

