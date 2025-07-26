Local

SunRail considers daily service expansion with $26M annual cost and $62M for new trains

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
‘All Aboard:’ SunRail to offer free rides on Tuesday
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — State transit leaders are evaluating the possibility of expanding SunRail service to run every day of the week.

The proposed expansion would cost about $26 million each year to operate weekend trains, plus nearly $62 million for buying six new rail vehicles.

Officials have stated that a future meeting is scheduled to detail the next steps for the possible expansion.

If implemented, this expansion could enhance accessibility and convenience for SunRail riders at all times during the week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read