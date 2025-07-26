FEMA plans to cut grants by nearly $1 billion, affecting over half its programs

ORLANDO, Fla. — FEMA intends to reduce grants by nearly a billion dollars, impacting over half of its programs.

The suggested reductions will remove funding for programs that assist communities in preparing for hurricanes, cyberattacks, and other dangers.

Homeland Security officials aim to minimize waste and delegate more responsibility to the states.

The decision to reduce funding has sparked worries about whether local agencies are ready.

