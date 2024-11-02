What we know about teen accused of deadly Halloween mass shooting in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is working to learn more about the 17-year-old accused of a deadly mass shooting during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando.

Jaylen Edgar is accused of shooting eight people and killing two as thousands gathered in the heart of Orlando to celebrate the holiday.

The juvenile faces two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

This is Edgar’s second arrest in a year.

Records show he was booked last November for stealing a vehicle and charged as a juvenile.

The public school system confirmed Edgar had not been enrolled with the district for at least a year.

Prosecutors say they’re reviewing this new case, and he will likely be charged as an adult.

