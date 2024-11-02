Mandatory downtown Orlando curfew forces businesses to shutter doors during busy weekends hours

ORLANDO, Fla. — Businesses are now forced to alter their plans for weekend operations after Mayor Buddy Dyer demanded a local State of Emergency in the Downtown Entertainment District in Orlando.

“All this negative publicity for downtown Orlando is not doing anyone any good,” said Thomas O’Toole, the managing partner of the Parking Operator LLC.

The State of Emergency stemmed from a deadly mass shooting early Friday night that sparked an instant rush of fear and chaos. After a 17-year-old opened fire in a crowd of people, killing two and injuring eight others, including one person who was trampled by the stampede of people rushing to safety.

“Honestly, I am frustrated to have to stand in front of you all and again share the news that we have senselessly lost another life due to gun violence, and that’s why we’re taking this serious measure,” said Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Effective immediately, businesses in the downtown entertainment area must end alcohol sales at midnight, and a curfew within the district will also be implemented from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

“We’re kind of out of control of what we can do for the situation. so for now, we can only stay open until 11:45 pm, it would be our last call or so,” said Diana Rivera, Front of the House Manager for Papi Smash’d.

The city’s instant response to the shooting has given businesses a short time frame to adjust to the new schedule.

“When Mayor Buddy Dyer strikes an order at 4 o’clock on a Friday about bars. It makes it almost impossible to challenge it. When that happens, it’s frustrating. We’ve already made our schedules. We’ve already staffed, said O’Toole.

The mandatory curfew falls on the heels of the city approving a “Nightclub Spearation” policy in September. The policy forces new establishments to be more than 300 feet apart to deter large gatherings.

The city also added more police presence downtown during the weekends and barricades in certain sections of downtown in hopes of pushing for a safer downtown nightlife.

“With everything going on, we kinda have to just fall in place of everything, you know, it just sucks,” said Rivera.

Jaylen Edgar has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

The mandatory curfew in the downtown Orlando Entertainment District will go until Nov. 8 at 5 pm. So far, the city has not said what plans are in place for the future of downtown nightlife.

