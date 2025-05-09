‘Weather Alert Day’ in effect for Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Severe Weather Center 9 team has declared a “Weather Alert Day” for Friday, May 9.

It will be in effect for the afternoon and evening hours.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a “Level 2″ classification will be in place Friday for about half of Central Florida, with the threat for scattered, strong-to-severe thunderstorms across parts of the Channel 9 viewing area.

WFTV Friday forecast: Weather Alert Day Strong-to-severe scatted thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Central Florida Friday afternoon and evening. (WFTV staff)

Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon hours and intensify further in the late afternoon and early evening, likely from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The highest chance for severe storms will be along the Interstate 4 corridor and communities to the east.

The greatest threats with this system will be gusty winds, hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall.

As of now, Crimi said Saturday is sitting at a Level 1 for severe weather and will bring the chance for isolated severe thunderstorms.

