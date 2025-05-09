‘Weather Alert Day’ in effect for Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Severe Weather Center 9 team has declared a “Weather Alert Day” for Friday, May 9.
It will be in effect for the afternoon and evening hours.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a “Level 2″ classification will be in place Friday for about half of Central Florida, with the threat for scattered, strong-to-severe thunderstorms across parts of the Channel 9 viewing area.
Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon hours and intensify further in the late afternoon and early evening, likely from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The highest chance for severe storms will be along the Interstate 4 corridor and communities to the east.
The greatest threats with this system will be gusty winds, hail, lightning, and heavy rainfall.
As of now, Crimi said Saturday is sitting at a Level 1 for severe weather and will bring the chance for isolated severe thunderstorms.
